Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

