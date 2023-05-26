Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.60 Per Share

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Trading Down 0.0 %
MAVT opened at GBX 149.98 ($1.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £41.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 183 ($2.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.61.
About Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust
Recommended Stories
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.