Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

