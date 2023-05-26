Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,271,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,794,000 after acquiring an additional 120,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.