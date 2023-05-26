Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Avance Gas Price Performance

AVACF stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

