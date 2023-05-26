Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNDSF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €1.30 ($1.41) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.37.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.