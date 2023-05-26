Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.56 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Big Lots Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE BIG opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

