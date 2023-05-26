Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Stock Performance

HLFDY opened at $5.14 on Friday. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive and cycling products, as well as auto repair. It operates through the Retail and Autocentres segments. The Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products through retail stores. The Autocentres segment involves independent car servicing and repair operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.