Berenberg Bank Upgrades Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) to Buy

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SBOEF opened at $63.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment and Oilfield Equipment segment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises of the manufacture and repair of components made of stainless steel.

