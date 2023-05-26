Berenberg Bank Upgrades Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) to Buy

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SBOEF opened at $63.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $63.89.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (SBOEF)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.