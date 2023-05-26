Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSGE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE MSGE opened at $35.71 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06.

In related news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

