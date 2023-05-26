CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 776,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 837,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 135,109 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $9,977,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

