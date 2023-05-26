Aviva PLC Has $20.83 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $20,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.64 and a one year high of $172.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.64.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

