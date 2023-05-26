Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $18,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

Hubbell Price Performance

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $286.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $286.69.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

