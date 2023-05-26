Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,911 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chemours were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemours by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 895,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Chemours by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 768,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 623,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

