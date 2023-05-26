Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Corning were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,347,000 after buying an additional 656,886 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

GLW opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.