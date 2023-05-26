United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $341.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.24 and its 200-day moving average is $383.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.