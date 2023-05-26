Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 223 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $319.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $515.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

