Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

