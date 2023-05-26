Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.