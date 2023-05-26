Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 5.8%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 510,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,910,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. The firm had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,925,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Guardant Health by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after buying an additional 2,043,573 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after buying an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Stories

