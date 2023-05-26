Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Purchases $10,811.25 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) Director Monika U. Ehrman bought 225 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,065.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 32.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 422,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 39.7% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 106.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 256,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

