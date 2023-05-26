Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Purchases $10,811.25 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) Director Monika U. Ehrman bought 225 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,065.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MTDR stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 3.54.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 32.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 422,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 39.7% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 106.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 256,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
