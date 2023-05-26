Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Insider Sells 1,581 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $31,477.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,073.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ForgeRock Trading Down 0.7 %
ForgeRock stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $25.00.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.29 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.
ForgeRock Company Profile
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ForgeRock (FORG)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.