Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Insider Sells 1,581 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $31,477.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,073.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ForgeRock Trading Down 0.7 %

ForgeRock stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.29 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

