Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $10.06

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $9.19. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 3,106 shares.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
