Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $10.06

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $9.19. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 3,106 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Waldencast Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

About Waldencast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

