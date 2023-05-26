DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading Down 5.9%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.21. 2,146,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,543,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISH. Citigroup cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 504,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,504.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

