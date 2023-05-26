Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $13,334,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of RL stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $128.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

