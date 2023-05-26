abrdn plc Sells 5,293 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,858,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,696,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 925,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

