AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,437 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $21,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $380,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AppLovin by 197.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $96,920,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $44.76.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,184,896 shares of company stock valued at $339,174,139. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

