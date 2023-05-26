Aviva PLC Lowers Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $21,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $4,015,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ExlService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

EXLS opened at $151.00 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $133.17 and a one year high of $191.18. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

