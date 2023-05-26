Aviva PLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,513 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,062 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Up 24.4 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.13.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $379.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.81, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $394.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

