Commerce Bank Has $571,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,464,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

