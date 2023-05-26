Argent Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 293,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,456,000 after purchasing an additional 340,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.