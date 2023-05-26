Argent Trust Co Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,839,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,742,000 after buying an additional 2,135,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Exelon by 88.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Exelon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.51 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.
In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
