Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $205.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.64.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 0.1 %

WDAY opened at $196.41 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $206.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 73.1% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.0% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.