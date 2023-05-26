CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RL. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.26.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

