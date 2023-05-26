Stephen Winchell Sells 12,715 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Winchell sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $20,089.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Honest Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Honest stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.52.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.23 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honest by 40.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68,188 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

