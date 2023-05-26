Stephen Winchell Sells 12,715 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Winchell sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $20,089.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Honest Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Honest stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.52.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.23 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
