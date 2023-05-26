Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 1,422 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

