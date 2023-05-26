HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 18,290 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $217.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.56. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $218.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

