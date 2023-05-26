Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $258,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 60.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,071,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,541,000 after acquiring an additional 928,532 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

