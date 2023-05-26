Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 637 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 98.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $434.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.55 and a 200-day moving average of $388.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $436.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

