Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Grows By 750.0%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FOLGF opened at $0.13 on Friday. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
