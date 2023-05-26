Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Grows By 750.0%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FOLGF opened at $0.13 on Friday. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

