Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Valeo Stock Up 1.8 %

VLEEY stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Valeo has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

