AJ Bell plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 319.40 ($3.97) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 343.31. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 243.80 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 404.07 ($5.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,631.67, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

AJB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.86) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 300 ($3.73) to GBX 370 ($4.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.09), for a total value of £15,989.40 ($19,887.31). 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

