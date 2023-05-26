NXM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

