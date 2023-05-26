QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.30 Per Share

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 378 ($4.70) on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.20 ($4.93). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 354.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 349.63. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,193.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on QQ shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.72) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 430 ($5.35) to GBX 450 ($5.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded QinetiQ Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 446.25 ($5.55).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

