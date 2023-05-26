Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 9,650.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUMSY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Puma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Puma from GBX 3,620 ($45.02) to GBX 3,180 ($39.55) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $864.25.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of PUMSY opened at $4.76 on Friday. Puma has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.