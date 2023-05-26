Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $95,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $283.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.32. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.75.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.