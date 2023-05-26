Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Good Energy Group Stock Up 0.5 %
GOOD opened at GBX 200 ($2.49) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.67. Good Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 143.50 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 297 ($3.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock has a market cap of £33.72 million, a PE ratio of 382.69 and a beta of 0.54.
About Good Energy Group
