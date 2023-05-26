Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Good Energy Group Stock Up 0.5 %

GOOD opened at GBX 200 ($2.49) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.67. Good Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 143.50 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 297 ($3.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock has a market cap of £33.72 million, a PE ratio of 382.69 and a beta of 0.54.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

