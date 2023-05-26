EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Announces Dividend of GBX 21.10

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $17.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
EMIS Group Stock Performance
EMIS opened at GBX 1,334 ($16.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,591.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,772.88. The stock has a market cap of £844.56 million, a PE ratio of 3,027.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.07. EMIS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,260 ($15.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,918 ($23.86).
About EMIS Group
