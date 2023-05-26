EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Announces Dividend of GBX 21.10

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $17.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EMIS Group Stock Performance

EMIS opened at GBX 1,334 ($16.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,591.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,772.88. The stock has a market cap of £844.56 million, a PE ratio of 3,027.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.07. EMIS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,260 ($15.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,918 ($23.86).

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

