Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 157,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.32% of Jack in the Box worth $88,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

