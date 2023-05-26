HRT Financial LP Sells 47,920 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,920 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.11% of Radian Group worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,922,000 after acquiring an additional 367,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,182,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,979,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDN. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,747 over the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

